Legend Boats names marketing director

Legend Boats has appointed Thomas Groves as its director of marketing.

In his new role, Groves will oversee Legend Boats’ national brand strategy, digital platforms, retail integration, campaign development, event activation, and customer engagement across all business units, including Legend, VETTA, Pulse, Halo, and Uttern.

“As many of you know, Thomas has been a core part of our marketing team, quietly leading some of our biggest wins behind the scenes,” said Jamie Dewar, co-CEO of Legend Boats. “Whether it’s our evolving digital presence, strategic campaigns, or major product launches, Thomas has had his fingerprints all over it. This new role gives him the ability to truly own the marketing strategy for Legend Boats and shape how we show up in the market across all platforms.”

Groves will continue to report to the executive team while leading the marketing department based out of the company’s headquarters in Whitefish, Ontario.

“Legend Boats is a brand built on memories, family, and real value,” said Groves. “I’m honored to help lead the next chapter of our story and continue building meaningful experiences with our team, our partners, and our customers.”