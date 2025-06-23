Vision Marine Technologies acquires Nautical Ventures Group

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has acquired Nautical Ventures Group, Inc., the 2024 Boating Industry “Dealer of the Year.”

This acquisition marks the formation of North America’s first electric boat propulsion and boat dealership company, combining Vision Marine’s proprietary E-Motion high-voltage electric powertrain with Nautical Ventures’ retail footprint, multi-brand boat inventory, and full-service infrastructure.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Vision Marine’s strategy to scale and compete at the highest level of the global boating industry,” said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine. “The market is entering a new phase—one defined by innovation in propulsion, increasing demand for integrated solutions, and rising expectations from both OEMs and consumers. By joining forces with Nautical Ventures, we gain immediate access to a proven retail and service network, allowing us to accelerate the rollout of next-generation marine technology. Nautical Ventures’ founder and CEO Roger Moore has been a mentor and friend for over a decade, and I am honored to carry forward this shared vision under one banner.”

“Nautical Ventures has always focused on bringing the best products and experiences to boaters,” said Moore. “Our partnership with Vision Marine allows us to stay true to that mission while expanding what’s possible. Electric propulsion is no longer a future concept—it’s here, and it’s ready.”

Nautical Ventures operates nine high-volume retail locations across Florida, including two flagship waterfront showrooms. The dealership offers a wide portfolio of marine brands, including Axopar, Beneteau, Brabus, Edgewater, Flite, Highfield, Hobie, Mercury, NorthStar, Seabob, Smokercraft, Suzuki, Tohatsu, Wellcraft, and Yamaha, serving a diverse customer base from high-performance boaters to luxury yacht owners and international resort fleets.

Integration of Nautical Ventures’ operations is already underway.