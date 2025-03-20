MarineMax announces retirement of industry veteran Larry Russo

MarineMax has announced the retirement of Larry Russo Sr. after a 60-year career in the industry. MarineMax stated that Russo’s passion, dedication, and leadership made an impact the company and the boating community.

Russo’s career began in 1965, and he built a reputation as a forward-thinking industry pioneer. He owned Russo Marine, a dealership in New England. The business flourished under his leadership and with the support of his family, wife, and sons. In 2016, Russo Marine joined MarineMax, where he served as senior vice president and played an integral role in the company’s industry relationships, growth, and success.

“Larry’s contributions to MarineMax and the boating industry as a whole are immense,” said Brett McGill, CEO and president of MarineMax. “His leadership, mentorship, and passion for boating have inspired countless colleagues and customers alike. While we will miss his daily presence, his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Throughout his career, Russo has tirelessly advocated for the marine industry. He has served in leadership roles with the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA/Dealership Certification), the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA/Grow Boating-Discover Boating), the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, and other key organizations. His dedication to promoting boating and fostering industry growth has earned him numerous accolades, including Boating Industry‘s Top Dealer award.

“It has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the relationships, experiences, and opportunities I’ve had throughout the years,” Russo said. “Boating is more than a business—it’s a lifestyle that brings people together. I am proud to have played a small part in an industry that creates lifelong memories for so many. I am living the life I always imagined. My last day at MarineMax will be April 15, 2025.”