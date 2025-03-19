Boatmart launches new lead model for dealers

Boatmart has announced the launch of its new pay-per-lead system for dealers. This model charges only for high-intent, qualified leads, maximizing return on investment while easing budget pressures. It also features co-op funding and enhanced merchandising to boost engagement and lead quality.

Seasonal fluctuations and economic uncertainty have made subscription models unpredictable for dealers. In response, Trader Interactive is launching a more consistent and dependable solution through Boatmart. This model, implemented by the company’s global parent company, CAR Group, is now accessible to U.S. marine dealers.

“We’ve heard from our dealers that other marine marketplace models aren’t working for many of them,” said Roger Dunbar, CMO at Trader Interactive. “Subscription fees from competitors have risen dramatically, making listings unaffordable for many dealers. Our new model offers a long-term solution that fits today’s economy, allowing dealers to manage costs predictably while receiving high-quality leads. With this approach, dealers only pay for direct business opportunities—making it a low-risk, high-reward solution.”

Since its debut at the Miami International Boat Show in February 2024, Boatmart has experienced: