Yamaha Marine donates XTO Offshore outboards to tech schools

Yamaha Marine donated 425-horsepower XTO Offshore outboards to eight technical schools for placing a high number of technicians within certified Yamaha dealerships in 2024. Developed in 2015, Yamaha’s Technical School Partnership (TSP) program aims to develop a stronger marine technician workforce through a certified curriculum, Yamaha systems access and product donations used in the classroom for hands-on training. The schools will use the XTO Offshore outboards as part of that curriculum.

Each recipient school is a participating member of the Yamaha TSP program. They include Manatee Technical College, Fort Myers Technical College, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Charles F. Chapman School of Seamanship, State College of Missouri, George Stone Technical Center, Pinellas Technical College and Cape Cod Community College.

“This partnership not only enriches our curriculum but also empowers our students with the skills and certifications needed to thrive in the marine industry,” said Jim Allen, executive director of Chapman School of Seamanship. “We’re grateful for the recognition as well as Yamaha Marine’s continued support through the donation of XTO Offshore outboards and the Technical School Partnership Program.”

Charles F. Chapman School of Seamanship, a TSP partner since 2022, placed six technicians with Yamaha Dealers in 2024 and more than a dozen since the partnership began.

“Our students’ success in securing positions with Yamaha-certified dealers speaks to the strength of this partnership and the quality of their education,” said Jason Finlay, instructor at State Technical College of Missouri. “Yamaha Marine’s support has been transformative for our program, and the addition of the XTO Offshore outboards will further elevate our training capabilities.”

State Technical College of Missouri, a TSP partner since 2017, placed six technicians with Yamaha-certified dealers in 2024.

The facilitation and growth of Yamaha Marine’s technical school relationships led to the development of Yamaha-sponsored curricula available to technical schools for use in the classroom. The first curriculum, titled “Introduction to Outboard Systems,” (ITOS) includes textbook materials and hands-on learning experiences for students who wish to start a career as a marine industry technician. Students who successfully complete the course receive Yamaha Marine’s Introduction to Outboard Systems Certification.

ITOS is a pre-requisite for Yamaha’s new Maintenance Certification Program (MCP), which is based on the 20-, 100-, 300-, 500- and 1,000-hour maintenance procedures for Yamaha Outboards. MCP students will leave the Yamaha Technical School Partner with certified maintenance competencies that prepare them to be immediately profitable in Yamaha dealership service departments. Yamaha dealerships can take them on as apprentices or full-time technicians to help them continue to develop their skills.