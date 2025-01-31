Yamaha Marine expands Power Pay Program

Yamaha Marine will expand its Power Pay contingency program in 2025. The program will now reward the third- and fourth-highest placing anglers with $1,000 each on select trails and distribute payouts for the top two finishers. Competitors don’t need to win a tournament to qualify for a Power Pay payout, the program recognizes the highest-placing anglers in each sanctioned tournament running Yamaha power.

“Yamaha Power Pay is designed to recognize and reward anglers’ passion for competitive fishing and their support of the Yamaha brand,” said Connor Megan, pro staff and sponsorship supervisor, Yamaha Marine Engine Systems. “For the 2025 season, we’re broadening Power Pay’s presence into the Midwest and grassroots tournaments, which continue to grow in popularity. We’re ready to welcome more program participants this year and wish all competitors success on the water.”

New for 2025, B.A.S.S. Nation tournaments will award $1,000 to the highest-qualified, eligible participant from each state, reinforcing Yamaha’s dedication to local Bassmaster anglers and their support of local dealers. In addition, the Bassmaster Team Championship will feature a $5,000 payout to the highest-eligible participant, highlighting grassroots anglers who compete year-round in local events to qualify for the 2025 Bassmaster Classic.

West Coast bass anglers will see continued support through payouts in the BAM Pro Tour, BAM Pro Am Series and WON Bass events. For redfish anglers, the Florida Redfish Series will offer $1,000 to the highest-eligible participant and $500 to the second-highest participant at six events, plus a championship event with payouts of $2,000 and $1,000 for the top two finishers.

Walleye anglers can look forward to expanded opportunities in the Michigan Walleye Tour, with payouts across four events and a championship. Current payouts will also continue for AIM Walleye, NWT, MWC, the Minnesota Tournament Trail, the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout and the Wyoming Walleye Stampede.

Yamaha Marine launched Power Pay in October of 2019. To date, participating anglers competing in Power Pay-sanctioned salt and freshwater tournaments received over $1,650,000. To register for Power Pay or view a complete list of sanctioned tournaments for 2025 and other Power Pay information including official rules, terms and conditions, visit the Yamaha website.