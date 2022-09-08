Limestone Boat Company expands Tennessee manufacturing facility

The Limestone Boat Company – owner of TN Composites and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats – has announced expansion plans for its Tennessee manufacturing facility.

Adopting a phased approach to its TN Composites facility’s expansion, the company expects to invest $23.1 million over the next three to five years to transform existing manufacturing capabilities through the expansion and reconfiguration of its production space, integration of additional technology, expansion of its research and development resources and optimization of its manufacturing process flow.

Phase One will be focused on the existing facility and labor force; expanding the use of technology, integrating Light Resin Transfer Molding and vacuum infusion processes, and reallocating space for the commencement of big boat production (27-foot to 30-foot models), while receiving state support to enhance the workplace environment and improve throughput capacity.

Phase Two will see the company further build out its manufacturing campus footprint, both through the expansion of its current facility, and the construction of a new building that will house its administration and research and development teams. The company anticipates a target completion date of Q1 2025.

“Our commitment is an investment in a relationship with the White Bluff and Dickson County communities that has existed for generations,” said CEO Scott Hanson. “We’re proud to state that we will continue to establish the Limestone Boat Company as the leading employer of choice for a highly skilled workforce in a growing and recognized boat manufacturing region of the U.S. By investing in our people, facilities and technologies to create a pleasant, modern work environment, we will enhance growth opportunities for our employees and the Company as a whole.”

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (the “TNECD”) has worked to create “an environment unbound by state borders” and establish resources to make Tennessee accessible to any international market by lowering operating costs, reducing capital outlay and minimizing risk.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said, “Our strong business climate and skilled workforce make Tennessee the ideal location for TN Composites to thrive. I commend this company’s decision to create more than 130 new manufacturing jobs in Dickson County and look forward to their continued success.”

“When a company like TN Composites expands in our state, it is not only a testament to the workforce or business climate but also to the community that company calls home. We are proud to be the home of TN Composites and thank this company for its continued investment in Tennessee,” added TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.

“We continue to have a healthy backlog for our brands and believe this to be a strong indication that the long-term growth trends in the marine industry remain resilient,” said Limestone Boat Company Chairman Telfer Hanson. “The expansion of our facility and workforce is a long-term strategic priority that will allow us to increase our volumes and provide big water boats of the highest quality to our growing customer base for years to come.”