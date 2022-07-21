Discover Boating campaign gains TV exposure

Discover Boating’s See You Out Here campaign continues gaining exposure through its marketing efforts, including its television public service announcements (PSA) – a first for the campaign in an effort to extend Discover Boating’s reach to bring more potential boaters into the fold. According to the organization, the PSA has achieved strong results within several weeks of distribution.

To date, the campaign spots have aired on 35 broadcast stations nationwide including local ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX affiliates in markets such as Dallas, San Francisco and Grand Rapids as well as regional stations such as SNY/SportsNet New York and Bally Sports Network Ohio.

The spots have aired 2,863 times during prominent, non-overnight hours, which translates to more than $425,000 in donated media value.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to get involved with the campaign and engage their audiences.? Click here to stream, download or embed the ‘See You Out Here’ video content to share in your showroom, on your website, via your social network or in your next email campaign.

The industry’s brand strategy for Discover Boating remains steadfast and three-fold: Invite the next generation; retain the influx of new boaters; and engage legacy boat owners.