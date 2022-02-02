Torqeedo expands direct distribution in Sweden

Torqeedo’s 80-horsepower electrical outboard will be on the market in the next year.

Torqeedo has expanded its direct distribution organisation to address the growing market for its marine electric propulsion systems in Sweden.

“The Swedish people have an intimate connection to their nation’s waters. Approximately one in eight Swedes owns a boat, one of the highest rates in the world,” said Tommi Salonen, Torqeedo’s vice president of sales.

“Sweden is also a world leader in the electrification of land and water transportation, with expanding government and popular support for climate-friendly initiatives. The number of electric cars on Sweden’s roads more than tripled between 2018 and 2020, and we expect similar growth in electric boating,” said Salonen.

“Expanding our direct distribution model into Sweden will allow us to provide faster response times and better technical support for our growing customer base in the Nordic region,” said Salonen. “We look forward to helping our retail and service partners grow as we build the future of marine mobility together.”