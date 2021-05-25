Regulator Marine announces new upgrades and features for the 2022 model year

Regulator Marine announced new upgrades and features for the 2022 model year, combining the company’s fishing heritage with new high-tech enhancements. Here’s a look at the top upgrades and features driving the 2022 Model Year evolution.

New Offshore Command Center with Regulator MyHelm™ – standard on the Regulator 41 and 37, this new high-tech helm features Garmin® Multi-Function Display with Digital Switching and Monitoring, along with proprietary Regulator MyHelm™ interface to seamlessly and intuitively connect key functions including engines, lighting, livewells, macerator pump, and more – all via touchscreen. Wireless Key Fob allows you to turn on lighting, batteries, and other convenient systems as you approach or disembark with the touch of a button. Critical functions including horn, bilge pump, and nav lights are still fully accessible on the LED push button switch panel, with manual override zones to ensure certainty in any condition.

Seakeeper® READY – now available on the Regulator 31, 34, and 37. New for 2022, Regulator owners can elect to install Seakeeper® on their new boat during the build or select the Seakeeper® READY option to ensure the boat is ready for future Seakeeper® installation. This new option gives owners the opportunity to maintain their warranty when installing Seakeeper® at a later date and delivers even more options for future resale.

NEW Fishing Feature s across various models give anglers even more offshore with Transom Rod Holders, Under Gunwale Rod Storage, Electric Reel Hook-Ups, and additional Transom Livewell (in Lieu of standard Transom Fishbox).

NEW Deluxe Tackle Center with 32-gallon Livewel l now available on the Regulator 28.

now available on the Regulator 28. Plus light-and-bright interior updates including Chilewich flooring on the Regulator 28, 31, 34, 37, and 41.

Regulator’s new Model Year upgrades arrive on the heels of the introduction of the all-new Regulator 37, now available with Dual Station Tower, complete with Yamaha CL5™ Touchscreen Display, Garmin® 115 VHF and GPSMAP® 943, and Hardtop. Powered by triple Yamaha XF425 engines with Helm Master® EX and boasting 507 gallons of fuel capacity, the 37 is ready for offshore action with proprietary Regulator MyHelm™ technology, big boat pump room, and newly-designed E-Series Seating & Tackle Center, showcasing the expert engineering and craftsmanship that have made Regulator a standout center console sportfisher for more than 30 years.