Coast Guard Foundation announces 167 new scholarships

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced it awarded 167 scholarships in 2020, totaling $503,000 in support.

Since the program began, in 1990, the Coast Guard Foundation has awarded more than $6 million in scholarships to Coast Guard children ensuring they can afford to reach their higher education dreams.

Awardees include scholars such as Cierra DeCuire (pictured), the daughter of BMCS Kevin DeCuire, USCG (Ret.). She resides in Katy, Texas and graduated from Obra D. Tompkins High School. DeCuire has been accepted into the pharmacy program at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

Landis Limon graduated from First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina in June 2020, where she excelled as a student-athlete. As part of a Coast Guard family, she lived in both Oregon and North Carolina, and participated in community building activities in both locations. Limon is enrolled in William Peace Unversity in Raleigh, North Carolina this fall. She is the stepdaughter of AST1 Benjamin Morris, USCG.

Quentin Ramos is enrolled for his freshman year at Rochester Institute of Technology this fall after graduating from the BASIS School in Washington, D.C. in June. As an AP Scholar, Ramos was involved in a variety of community service activities, and served as a peer tutor for his fellow classmates. He is the son of Petty Officer First Class Quentin Ramos, USCG (Ret.).

Alejandro Romero of Bega Atta, Puerto Rico is in his senior year at Brown University, where he is double majoring in computer science and psychology. He is a teaching assistant in the computer science department and, back home in Puerto Rico, he is involved with his community by organizing beach clean-ups and volunteering at the local library. He is the son of MKC Francisco J. Romero, USCG (Ret.).

“We are honored to provide support to Coast Guard youth who are pursuing their higher education goals,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “Our support is only possible because of generous investments from individuals, families and foundations all across the country. When Coast Guard kids receive a Coast Guard Foundation scholarship, they incur less debt, and deepen their engagement with their communities by volunteering, working and interning in their chosen fields of study.”

For more on the Coast Guard Foundation’s scholarship program and the support given to Coast Guard members and their families, please view this video: https://youtu.be/i5HMW-zyO6s.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.