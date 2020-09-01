Premier Marine announces 2021 model year lineup

Premier Marine has released their 2021 model year lineup. New models and features are below:

Revolution: Available on Solaris, S-Series, Grand Majestic, and Intrigue models in lengths of 25’ and 27', the all new Premier Revolution includes a 360-degree rotating booth that allows you to face any direction with the easy push of a pedal. The table in the booth also lowers down and can be made into a bed. Moreover, the platform has a built-in ladder to drop into the water when the booth is open to the port side. This ladder allows adults and children to be able to access the water from the side of the boat and avoid the motor area.

Boundary Waters Revolution Walk: With the continued popularity around the Escalante model, Premier releases a trailerable version that incorporates the new Revolution floorplan and other new features such as the magnetic package, wireless phone charging pockets and a low profile upper deck bed while still incorporating Premier classics like the Pinnacle helm with a 12” Simrad Display, a Bombay Bar, and luxury Ultrafabric interior.

Sunsation RC: The Sunsation RC comes in lengths of 23’ and 25’ and includes a tabletop with four barstools and a Harbour I galley at a valuable price point. This model also includes a new magnetic package, featuring specially designed hard surfaces of the boat (ex. tables, countertops, bars, helm, captain stations, etc.) and drinkware with magnets built into them.

“We are continuously trying to push the limits of luxury, technology, and performance in our boats," stated Charles McCartney, Premier Marine’s director of engineering.