Invincible names new COO

Invincible, a saltwater sport fishing and high-performance boat brand, has added Thomas Wieners to its executive team as chief operating officer. At Invincible, Wieners will be tasked with helping to lead the company’s next growth phase, with a particular focus on enhancing operational efficiency while increasing production to meet increasing demand.

Wieners brings more than 15 years of leadership and manufacturing expertise across the powersports, aviation and automotive industries. His depth of operational, financial and market knowledge, along with his inclusive approach to leading and building high-performance teams, is ideal for positioning Invincible as the de facto leader in the ultra-premium performance center console sport fishing category.

“I am thrilled to join CEO John Dorton and the incredible team at Invincible,” said Wieners. “I have always been a ‘product guy’ and am extremely impressed with what Invincible has done to design and build pristine, high performing boats. I’m looking forward to helping to lead the company as it continues to expand its product portfolio across every region of the world.”

Wieners most recently held the role of president and COO of ICON Aircraft, where he helped guide the company from vision and creation into scalable production and delivering world-class products to customers. Prior to ICON, Wieners held leadership roles at BRP (within the company’s Sea-Doo, Can-Am and Rotax brands) as well as Mercedes-Benz.

Since July of 2019, Invincible has acquired a 50,000 square-foot factory expansion, debuted a new 35-foot Catamaran model, announced production of a new 46-foot Catamaran model, all while breaking company sales and pre-order records along the way.

Wieners will oversee all Invincible’s operations, focusing on strengthening high-quality demand fulfillment and will work hand in hand with both John Dorton and Ian Birdsall, Vice President of International Business on charting the company’s growth plans forward.

“Thomas is an incredibly valuable addition to the team as we build on the strengths of our current business,” said John Dorton, Invincible CEO. “His manufacturing background, rigorous focus on process driven operational excellence and his unique leadership skills will solidify our core while enabling us to expand and grow. I’ve said it before, but we’re just getting started, and Thomas is a big part of everything that’s coming next.”