October 2024

The StaffOctober 2, 2024

Welcome to the October digital edition of Boating Industry!

Boating Industry is extremely delighted to congratulate Dometic Marine president Eric Fetchko in being named the 2024 Mover & Shaker of the Year! Read about Eric’s journey in the marine industry, as well as all of this year’s finalists and Bold Moves honorees in this issue of Boating Industry.

Additional highlights of the October 2024 issue of Boating Industry include:

  • Artificial Intelligence in Business
  • 2024 Movers & Shakers
  • Market Trends
  • And more!
