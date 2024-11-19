Vision Marine partners with Smoker Craft for electric solutions

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., an electric marine propulsion manufacturer, announced a new production initiative with Smoker Craft Inc., a U.S.-based pontoon manufacturer.

This collaboration is expected to produce a pontoon platform specifically designed to integrate Vision Marine’s high-performance (180 HP) electric propulsion systems, specifically the pontoon-designed P-Powerpack.

“Our mission is to deliver a product of unparalleled quality and craftsmanship, which is why we partnered with a top-tier pontoon manufacturer possessing high-volume production capabilities,” said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine. “Having successfully integrated our electric propulsion systems into various pontoons over the past three years, we are certain this electric pontoon will set a new benchmark on the water and redefine the pontoon boating experience.”

“This new pontoon platform, intended primarily for rental operations, boat clubs and commercial applications, exemplifies Vision Marine’s commitment to delivering high-voltage electric propulsion solutions that are both scalable and accessible,” the company said in a release.

The collaboration is expected to enable Vision Marine to meet increasing market demand and provide rental operators with an electric boating option, setting a precedent for broader adoption and sustainable growth across the industry.

“We are glad to provide Vision Marine with high quality pontoons, best suited for their innovative electric solutions integration,” said Phil Smoker, Vice President of Sales, Smoker Craft Inc.