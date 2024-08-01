NMMA partners with MN Sheriffs to distribute life jackets, promote water safety

On Friday July 19, NMMA joined the Isanti County Sheriff, Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA), and Onyx Outdoor to distribute free life jackets at the Isanti, Minnesota County Fair. Over 150 free life jackets in youth and adult sizes were given to residents with help from State Senator Mark Koran, State Representative Brian Johnson, Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich and others to help promote water safety and highlight the critical role life jackets play in water safety.

State Senator Mark Koran emphasized the importance of water safety, stating, “Ensuring our residents, especially children, have access to life jackets is crucial in preventing tragic accidents on our lakes and rivers. Water safety should be a top priority for all Minnesotans.”

Minnesota law requires children under 10 years of age to wear a life jacket when a vessel is underway. Unfortunately, drowning is a leading cause of accidental death, especially among children. Properly fitting life jackets significantly reduce the risk of drowning. This event series hosted by NMMA aims to raise awareness about water safety and provide essential safety gear to those headed onto the water this summer.

“We are pleased to team up with these groups to supply our community with free life jackets,” said Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich. “We are committed to making sure everyone can enjoy the water safely, and events like this are key in reducing water-related accidents.”

The Isanti event was the second of five similar events in the Midwest this summer. Upcoming events include Blue Earth County, Itasca County, and Dakota County.