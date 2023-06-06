MarineMax expands in Midwest with acquisition

MarineMax, Inc. announced the acquisition of C&C Boat Works, a full-service boat dealer in Crosslake, Minnesota. The transaction expands MarineMax’s footprint in Minnesota to five locations.



For more than 60 years, family-owned C&C Boat Works has provided Minnesota’s Whitefish Chain of Lakes with outstanding customer service and premium brands. The dealership features boats from Barletta, Cobalt, Harris, and Nautique, among others. With over 1,000 feet of lakeshore, C&C Boat Works has indoor and outdoor storage for more than 600 boats, complementing its service and storage operations with full-service marina amenities.



“We are excited to welcome C&C Boat Works to the MarineMax family. This is a business we have known for many years, one that shares our team-focused culture and dedication to service excellence," Brett McGill, MarineMax Chief Executive Officer and President, said. "The addition of C&C Boat Works, which follows our 2021 acquisition of Nisswa Marine, enhances our ability to serve customers and realize further efficiencies across our operations in the region. With an annual economic impact of $6.9 billion, recreational boating is important to Minnesota and a prime passion for its residents. We are thrilled to expand our presence there.”



“Its passion for the boating lifestyle, extensive resources, and established industry leadership make MarineMax the ideal partner for us as we continue driving the expansion of our business in north central Minnesota," Brad Nelson, C&C Boat Works CEO and Owner, said. "This combination offers tremendous benefits to both our customers and the C&C team. We are delighted to become part of the MarineMax family.”