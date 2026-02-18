Pursuit Boats Honored with Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Award

Pursuit Boats has once again been honored with the Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction (CSI) by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). In addition, Pursuit Boats received accolades at the Neptune Awards for Marine Marketing Excellence by the Marine Marketers of America at an awards ceremony.

Both events were held during the Miami International Boat Show. Winners were announced by the NMMA and formally recognized during the annual Industry Awards Breakfast.

“Earning the NMMA CSI Award year after year is a reflection of the standards we hold ourselves to across every part of the organization,” said Christopher Gratz, President of Pursuit Boats. “From the way our boats are designed and built to the support we provide through our dealer network, our focus has always been on delivering a complete ownership experience our customers can trust with confidence.”

The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers that actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement. Award recipients must achieve an independently measured standard of excellence of 90% or higher, based on feedback from customers who purchased a new boat or engine during the program year.

For the 2025 award, results were derived from surveys completed by customers who purchased new products between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. Participating manufacturers are required to survey all new boat buyers during this period, ensuring comprehensive, third-party validation of the ownership experience.

In addition to its customer satisfaction recognition, Pursuit Boats was also honored with a Neptune Award for Marine Marketing Excellence by the Marine Marketers of America (MMA) for their “Confidence When It Matters Most” campaign in the category of Paid Advertising. The Neptune Awards recognize outstanding creativity, strategic thinking and execution in marine marketing.

“We’re truly honored to be recognized by our marine marketing colleagues,” said Amy Gobel, Director of Marketing for Pursuit Boats. “This achievement is a testament to our incredible team, whose dedication and passion made it possible. We’ve been inspired by the stories our owners share and the confidence they feel in our product — particularly the sense of safety they experience on the water. That commitment to delivering peace of mind is at the heart of everything we do. We’re proud to share that message and grateful to be part of a brand like Pursuit that makes it possible.”