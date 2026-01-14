Omaya Yachts adds MXG Yachts to dealer portfolio

The StaffJanuary 14, 2026
MGX Yachts
Pictured left to right: Dennis de Roos, interim commercial director of Omaya Yachts, Sam Gulliver, sales and marketing for MXG Yachts, Alan Gulliver, director of MXG Yachts, Kaloyan Radulov, CEO of Omaya Yachts and Andy McDougall, director of MXG Yachts. Photo courtesy of Omaya

Omaya Yachts has appointed MXG Yachts as its newest dealer in Spain, covering mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands.

“Partnering with MXG Yachts marks an exciting step in Omaya’s growth across Europe,” said Kaloyan Radulov, CEO of Omaya Yachts. “The Spanish coastline is one of the world’s most vibrant yachting regions which we believe our catamarans, designed for effortless enjoyment, are perfectly suited to. We look forward to seeing more families and owners experience the Omaya philosophy through this partnership.”

“We are delighted to represent Omaya’s catamarans in Spain,” said Andy McDougall, director of MXG Yachts. “As an exciting new brand, Omaya brings a fresh approach to luxury yachting, combining contemporary design, innovative layouts and exceptional craftsmanship. With an expanding range of premium catamarans on the horizon, Omaya is poised to make a strong impact in the global market.” 

The appointment comes at a time of growing demand for catamarans in the Spanish market, according to the manufacturer.

The StaffJanuary 14, 2026

Related Articles

Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services to speak at Elevate Summit

January 15, 2026
Edgewater 208cc

Nimbus Group restructures North American operations

January 15, 2026
TeamNavX logo

Industry veteran launches dealership recruiting firm TeamNavX

January 15, 2026
MJM 47X yacht

MJM Yachts adds dealer in Italy

January 15, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.