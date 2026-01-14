Omaya Yachts adds MXG Yachts to dealer portfolio

Omaya Yachts has appointed MXG Yachts as its newest dealer in Spain, covering mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands.

“Partnering with MXG Yachts marks an exciting step in Omaya’s growth across Europe,” said Kaloyan Radulov, CEO of Omaya Yachts. “The Spanish coastline is one of the world’s most vibrant yachting regions which we believe our catamarans, designed for effortless enjoyment, are perfectly suited to. We look forward to seeing more families and owners experience the Omaya philosophy through this partnership.”

“We are delighted to represent Omaya’s catamarans in Spain,” said Andy McDougall, director of MXG Yachts. “As an exciting new brand, Omaya brings a fresh approach to luxury yachting, combining contemporary design, innovative layouts and exceptional craftsmanship. With an expanding range of premium catamarans on the horizon, Omaya is poised to make a strong impact in the global market.”

The appointment comes at a time of growing demand for catamarans in the Spanish market, according to the manufacturer.