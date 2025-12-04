Boating Industry unveils 2026 Elevate Summit agenda highlights

Boating Industry is pleased to share agenda highlights for the 2026 Elevate Summit, taking place January 18-20 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The industry event will kick off with a welcome networking reception on Sunday, January 18 at 5 p.m. The following day, Dr. Elliot Eisenberg will share his economic forecast for 2026. From interest rates and consumer confidence to tariffs, inventory pressures, and shifting buyer behavior, he will connect the macro trends to the micro realities facing dealers, manufacturers and the broader marine ecosystem.

Monday will also feature a panel of marine and powersports professionals for a moderated discussion on the latest industry trends. Keith Yunger, 2025 Boating Industry Mover and Shaker of the Year and president of Sea Ray, will represent the marine industry on this panel. Later, he will sit down with Boating Industry Editor Madelyn Hubbard and share his perspectives on career growth, leadership and the emerging challenges and opportunities within the marine industry.

That afternoon, Mark Overbye, founder and CEO of Anthem Marine, will talk about the changing consumer. He will discuss consumer behavior and how preferences have changed post-Covid, post-TikTok, and post-high-interest and floorplan rates. He will cover expectations around digital communication, speed, transparency and pricing, how younger buyers think about ownership versus access, and provide real dealer examples of friction points that quietly kill sales.

Before the Top 100 Awards Gala, which will be held on site, a cocktail reception will provide time to network with fellow marine colleagues. The Top 100 Awards Gala will start at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Attendees will gather on Tuesday morning to learn from Matt Heller, founder of Performance Optimist Consulting. He will discuss business culture, practical ways to engage a team and how to create loyalty beyond the paycheck. Employee retention continues to be a challenge – take advantage of this opportunity to learn how to adapt and attract the right people.

Next, women leaders from the boating and powersports industries will gather onstage to share their experiences and experties. Shannon Aronson, senior director of marketing and communications for ABYC, will represent the marine space.

Finally, former Boating Industry editor-in-chief turned keynote speaker David Gee will deliver a fast-paced and interactive session about winning attention and loyalty. He will explain why speed, stories and connections define success and explore how shifting consumer behaviors, economic uncertainty and digital acceleration are reshaping the way we market, sell and serve.

Register today and stay tuned for more Elevate Summit agenda details.