Elliot Eisenberg returns as Elevate Summit keynote

The StaffOctober 30, 2025
Elliot Eisenberg at Elevate Summit

Boating Industry has announced that economist Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D., will return as the keynote speaker for the 2026 Elevate Summit, taking place January 19–21 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Eisenberg’s signature mix of humor, data and real-world insight has made him a favorite among attendees in previous years, and his return underscores the event’s focus on helping dealers and industry professionals prepare for the economic year ahead.

Eisenberg, known to audiences as “The Bowtie Economist,” is the founder of Graphs and Laughs, where he delivers entertaining, data-driven presentations that make complex economic trends accessible and actionable. His keynote will open the conference on Monday morning, January 19, setting the tone for three days of dealer education, networking and market insight.

Elevate Summit attendees are engaged during Eisenberg’s presentation on the state of the U.S. economy.

Eisenberg holds a B.A. in economics with first-class honors from McGill University in Montreal, and both a Master’s and Ph.D. in public policy from Syracuse University. Before launching Graphs and Laughs, he served as a senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, D.C. He is also the creator of the first nationally recognized multifamily stock index and has authored more than 85 economic articles.

His daily commentary, “Econ70,” reaches more than 30,000 readers each morning and is a favorite among business leaders and association executives.

Known for delivering “economic insights without the boredom,” Eisenberg will use his keynote to explore market conditions, consumer spending trends and what to expect from the broader U.S. economy in 2026.

