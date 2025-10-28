ABYC Standards Week to explore efoils and powered surfboards

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced that Standards Week 2026 will take place January 11-15 at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina. Marine industry leaders, technical experts, and safety advocates will gather to address emerging technologies and shape the future of boating through collaborative standards development.

This year’s event will feature a new exploratory subcommittee meeting focused on efoils and powered surfboards. The session, scheduled for Monday, January 12, follows a request from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to evaluate the need for standards addressing these rapidly expanding segments of the recreational boating market.

Topics under consideration include:

Emergency cut-off mechanisms

Capacity

Battery and electrical system safety

On-product warnings and labeling

“This meeting is a critical first step in evaluating how ABYC standards can support safe innovation in emerging watercraft technologies,” said Brian Goodwin, director of standards and compliance for ABYC. “Federal regulations lag behind market evolution, and ABYC standards provide the marine industry with practical, consensus-based guidance that enhances safety and supports responsible growth.”

Project Technical Committee (PTC) meetings will also cover topics such as electrical, hull performance, fuel and ventilation, and thermal appliances.