Innovation Award winners announced at IBEX

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced the winners of the 2025 IBEX Innovation Awards Program during the Industry Breakfast on Tuesday, October 7.

The program is managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI). The judges selected 12 Innovation Award winners and four honorable mentions from a record 112 entries submitted by exhibiting marine industry companies.

“From the entire IBEX team, congratulations to all entrants of the 2025 Innovation Awards and a special thank you to our judges for their hard work in selecting this year’s winners,” said Mary Velline, IBEX Show Director. “We had such an incredible array of new and innovative products this year, showcasing a bright future for our entire industry. And with such, our winners should be especially proud of their accomplishments. Thank you to everyone for participating in this year’s Awards.”

2025 IBEX Innovation Awards winners:

Boat Care and Maintenance: Spectrum Color, Spectrum Color Eye

“Spectrum Color Eye has solved an intractable bit of dice-rolling for service professionals when it comes to matching faded gelcoat in boat repairs,” said Judge Wendy Mitman Clarke. “No more need to eyeball it and hope for the best; this clever, portable, non-invasive scanning device paired with an app provides a quick and accurate color match. It’s a brilliant piece of kit that is bound to speed repairs and upgrade professionalism in the yard.”



Boatbuilding Methods and Materials: Diab, Advanced Kits

“Diab’s Advanced Kitting is a weight-savings system for fitting flat foam-core sheets into complex curves,” said Judge Tim Murphy. “Traditional foam core is sliced at regular intervals, using more resin than the layup requires. Diab’s smarter system starts from 3-D plans and returns core with strategically placed cuts and grooves that minimize the gaps, saving both resin and weight.”

Honorable Mention: Viam, Viam Robotic Block Sanding System

Boatyard and Marina Hardware and Software: Brownell Boat Stands & Equipment, Brownell Boat Stands Service Station

“Go into almost any boat yard and you’ll see Brownell’s boat stands,” said Judge Pim Van Hemmen. “Odds are that Brownell’s new Service Station will soon be inside most boatyard workshops as well. The Service Station is designed to hold and manipulate lower units, stern drives, and small outboard engines for maintenance and repair. It can be articulated and locked at 45-degree intervals for easy access to the engine’s various components. A separate tray can be attached to hold the tools and small components. The service station is built with typical Brownell quality; another reason it’s a winner.”

Honorable Mention: Barnapole, Barnapole

Deck Equipment and Hardware: Docked, Docked

“Docked was born from a couple of lake dwellers’ frustration with docking,” said Judge Theresa Nicholson. “While the number of pontoon boaters grows each year, docking skills can be in short supply. Docked makes the first-time boater a docking pro every time. Best friends Josh and Steve created a product that simplifies one of the most common pain points in boating. Just aim your bow toward the Docked entry bar. The system locks you in and guides you into place. Docking becomes a smooth, one-person job every time. Step off. Tie up. Don’t worry, you’re docked.”

Electrical Systems: AquaAmp, SeaSocket

“The AquaAmp SeaSocket transforms a premium, programmable LED cup holder into a powerful 12V system, delivering up to 360W to a wide range of accessories—from fans to Starlink to blenders,” said Judge Steve Mitchell. “By leveraging NFC technology, it ensures safe power delivery with a corrosion-proof design.”

Electrical Systems: Solid State Marine, 36V120ah New 6TL

“Working with UC Berkeley and other researchers, Solid State Marine has developed a new lithium-ion battery that captures the electrolyte in a solid form,” said Judge Tim Murphy. “The result is a battery with 50% more power density than lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry. Able to deliver high amperage and take high charging current, there’s no longer a house battery and a cranking battery; there’s just one battery.”

Furnishings, and Interior Parts: Taco Marine, Altura Luxury Helm

“The Altura Helm Seat combines the best aspects of traditional looks with smart structural upgrades to create an updated version of the teak ladderback helm chair,” said Judge Wendy Mitman Clarke. “The hidden steel frame not only gives better structural support, it allows for a heated or cooled seat and back and clever serviceability. It’s luxury and traditional beauty meeting thoughtful functionality.”

Mechanical Systems: Dometic Marine, Dometic CSX Refrigeration System

“Ice bags beware: with its compact footprint, sleek design, and minimal environmental impact, the Dometic CSX turns any space into a cooled compartment,” said Judge Ryan Gullang.

OEM Electronics: Lookout, Lookout

“Lookout has integrated its advanced AI vision cameras with a Coast Guard-certified navigation light, creating an all-in-one solution,” said Judge Steve Mitchell. “It simplifies installation while delivering always-on hazard detection—spotting vessels, debris, and wildlife for unmatched safety on the water.”

OEM Electronics: NorCross Marine Products, HawkEye DepthTrax Edge

“The HawkEye DepthTrax Edge is a simple, compact, in-dash sonar system that delivers advanced depth and fish-finding capabilities,” said Judge Pim Van Hemmen. “The device is terrific in its own right, but it also connects via Bluetooth to an app that turns smartwatches and other mobile devices into a multifunction display with full fish finder functionality, which makes it even more impressive. It’s a scalable solution for small and mid-size craft at a super reasonable price.”

Propulsion Parts, Propellers: Yamaha Motor Corporation, Yamaha Helm Master EX Wireless Control System

“Yamaha’s Wireless Control System allows boat drivers to access the full suite of Helm Master EX features from anywhere on the boat with just one hand,” Judge Alan Jones.

Honorable Mention: Liquid Lumens, Vessel Vector Neo

Safety Equipment: ASA Electronics, Camera Docking Assist System by Voyager Safety Systems

“Voyager Safety’s Camera Docking Assist System will go a long way to reducing pontoon driver’s anxiety during challenging docking situations,” said Judge Alan Jones.