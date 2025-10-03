The American Boat & Yacht Council Foundation is partnering with the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) to host Student Career Day on Thursday, October 9, in Tampa, Florida. The event will offer over 90 students from Florida marine technical schools an opportunity to explore careers in the boating industry and network with professionals.

The Career Day seminar, Technical Schools and Your Next Hire, will feature Tim Murphy of ABYC, Rebecca Cute of Safe Harbor Marinas, Zachary Volpicelli of The Landing School, and Keith Rollins of Suncoast Technical College. Panelists will discuss what students are learning, where they are looking for jobs and the types of offers they are receiving.

“The IBEX conference is the one place where marine-trades students can meet with a mix of businesses leaders who are eager to hire their next generation of skilled technicians,” said Tim Murphy, education director, ABYC. “The Career Day roundtable isn’t just business leaders speaking at students; it’s a two-way conversation that promises to bring surprises and open new ideas for those plotting their early career steps as well as for those doing the hiring.”

Students can attend additional optional seminars and explore the exhibit floor. A resume writing session will also be available, led by Neal Harrell of Brooks Marine Group. Participating schools include Fred K. Marchman Technical College, Manatee Technical College, Fort Myers Technical College and Suncoast Technical College.