MarineMax appoints new board member

The StaffSeptember 29, 2025
MarineMax logo

MarineMax has announced that technology industry leader Daniel Schiappa has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Schiappa brings experience in cloud platforms, R&D, cybersecurity and large-scale product organizations to support the company’s strategic digital initiatives.

Additionally, Michael H. McLamb has stepped down from the board and will continue to serve as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. With these changes, the MarineMax board continues to be comprised of eight directors, seven of whom are independent.

“Daniel’s appointment underscores our commitment to ensuring the board’s expertise is closely aligned with MarineMax’s long-term strategic priorities,” said Rebecca White, Ph.D., chairperson of the board. “His track record of driving innovation and scaling complex global operations aligns with our vision for growth. As we continue to navigate the digital transformation of the recreational marine industry, Daniel’s insight will be invaluable in helping guide the Board’s decisions on technology investments and the expansion of our digital capabilities.”

Schiappa brings more than two decades of experience leading global product, R&D, strategy, and cybersecurity teams across high-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies. He currently serves as president of technology and services at Arctic Wolf Networks.

