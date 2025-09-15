Oasis Experiences announces new leadership

September 15, 2025
Oasis Experiences, a marina development and management company, has announced its operation under Alliance Marine, a new executive team and brand.

The new executive team includes Colin Kiley, CEO, Doug West, COO, and Erik Agostoni, CFO. Together, they bring over 60 years of combined industry experience through the developments of Rybovich, Lauderdale Marine Center, Bradford Marine, and Willis Custom Yachts.

“Alliance Marine represents the evolution of what we’ve set out to build – a company not just for managing marinas, but for delivering personalized service and operational excellence,” said Kiley. “We are building an alliance of shipyard and marina owners, operators, and employees who want to create an exceptional service experience for boat owners.”

The restructure also unites Oasis Experiences and Monument Marine Group, a marina investment and acquisition company, under one team.

Three distinct divisions have been created to provide the company with a comprehensive platform to own, manage, and innovate within the marina sector. The divisions include:

  • Alliance Marine Management – A full-service portfolio of marina management services, including operations, human resources, accounting, marketing, and more.
  • Alliance Marine Development – A dedicated entity focused on the strategic acquisition, planning, design, and construction of world-class marina destinations.
  • Alliance Marine Technologies – A new division dedicated to building and deploying technology platforms that modernize the marine industry through smart operations, real-time data, and enhanced guest services.

