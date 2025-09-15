Newport Boat Show reveals New Products Awards winners

The Newport International Boat Show has announced the results of the 2025 Newport for New Products (NFNP) Awards. The entries were judged during the show’s opening day and announced at the awards ceremony.

2025 NFNP Awards winners:

Best New Boat Overall – Hinckley Yachts Picnic Boat 39

Best New Sailboat Overall – Lagoon Catamarans Lagoon 38

Best New Powerboat Under 45-feet – Hinckley Yachts Picnic Boat 39

Best New Powerboat Over 45-feet – The Kadey-Krogen Group Krogen 60 Open

Best Wearable/Safety Gear – Mustang Survival Elite 190 Inflatable PFD

Best Technology Product – Rockwolfe DC USB Charging Hub

Honorable Mention: FT Technologies FT602-D-SM Wind Sensor

Best Operational, Maintenance & Safety Product – TEMO-1000 Electric Outboard

Best Green/Innovation Product – Cay Electronics CayCube silent power source

Best Product for New Boaters/Accessibility – Areys Custom Boats Caracal 19

The NFNP entries were open to domestic and foreign products that were nationally launched after April 1, 2025, and made their boat show debut at Newport. All category winners were selected by a panel of industry experts based on innovation, customer value, safety and aesthetics.