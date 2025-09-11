Newport International Boat Show kicks off

The StaffSeptember 11, 2025
Newport Boat Show

The 54th Newport International Boat Show opens today at the Newport Yachting Center in Rhode Island and will run through Sunday, September 14.

Serving as the kick off to the fall boat show season, the Newport International Boat Show spans more than 17 acres with six connecting show sites in Newport’s historic downtown. The docks offer a display of new sailboats and powerboats, and off the water, visitors can browse hundreds of marine products, services and accessories. A multitude of educational opportunities await showgoers, and the annual Newport for New Products will showcase a variety of new boat models and innovative marine products making their U.S. debut.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to another incredible show in just a matter of hours,” said Jocelyn Emory, director of strategy for the Newport International Boat Show, US Boat Shows for Informa Market. “We’d like to thank everyone that helped bring this year’s show together, from our sponsors, partners, exhibitors and the surrounding boating community who join us every year. Whether shopping for a new boat, if you need some boating wear or accessories, or just looking for a great way to spend the day on or near the water, this is going to be a show for the record books.”

