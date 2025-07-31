MasterCraft partners with Idaho dealer

The StaffJuly 31, 2025
Hagadone Marine Center
Photo courtesy of MasterCraft

MasterCraft Boat Company has expanded its dealer network, recently partnering with Hagadone Marine Center. The Idaho-based full-service dealership is located on the north shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene.

“As demand for an exceptional ownership experience continues to grow, we remain committed to strengthening the MasterCraft network through partnering with premier dealerships in every market,” said Greg Miller, vice president of global sales at MasterCraft Boat Company. “Hagadone Marine is the perfect example of this commitment. Their reputation for luxury service, deep roots in the boating community, and shared passion for quality and innovation make them an ideal partner to represent the MasterCraft brand in a market that sets the standard for recreational boating.”

Hagadone Marine Group is a Boating Industry Top 100 Dealer and consistently ranked among top performers for a number of boat brands.

“We are thrilled to welcome MasterCraft to the Hagadone Marine family,” said Craig Brosenne, president of Hagadone Marine Group. “This partnership is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission: to provide our customers with the absolute best boating experience available. MasterCraft’s unmatched innovation, performance, and craftsmanship complement our existing lineup and give our customers even more options when choosing the perfect towboat. Together, we’ll elevate the watersports experience in the Inland Northwest.”

The StaffJuly 31, 2025

Related Articles

Springfield Marine facility

Springfield Marine expands U.S. manufacturing footprint

July 31, 2025
RBFF infographic

RBFF reports record fishing participation in 2024

July 31, 2025
Boating Industry Elevate Summit logo

Boating Industry opens Elevate Summit early-bird registration

July 31, 2025
IBEX's Kate Donadio

IBEX names director of marketing and communications

July 31, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.