MasterCraft partners with Idaho dealer

MasterCraft Boat Company has expanded its dealer network, recently partnering with Hagadone Marine Center. The Idaho-based full-service dealership is located on the north shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene.

“As demand for an exceptional ownership experience continues to grow, we remain committed to strengthening the MasterCraft network through partnering with premier dealerships in every market,” said Greg Miller, vice president of global sales at MasterCraft Boat Company. “Hagadone Marine is the perfect example of this commitment. Their reputation for luxury service, deep roots in the boating community, and shared passion for quality and innovation make them an ideal partner to represent the MasterCraft brand in a market that sets the standard for recreational boating.”

Hagadone Marine Group is a Boating Industry Top 100 Dealer and consistently ranked among top performers for a number of boat brands.

“We are thrilled to welcome MasterCraft to the Hagadone Marine family,” said Craig Brosenne, president of Hagadone Marine Group. “This partnership is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission: to provide our customers with the absolute best boating experience available. MasterCraft’s unmatched innovation, performance, and craftsmanship complement our existing lineup and give our customers even more options when choosing the perfect towboat. Together, we’ll elevate the watersports experience in the Inland Northwest.”