Performance Marine Watersports brings MasterCraft to Lake of the Ozarks

MasterCraft has announced a new dealership partnership with Performance Marine Watersports, a trusted name in Osage Beach, Missouri, for over 30 years.

As the first dedicated watersports dealership at Lake of the Ozarks, Performance Marine Watersports has long been a go-to destination for wake boat enthusiasts in the region. With the addition of MasterCraft to its lineup, the dealership now offers a broader range of high-performance options, featuring MasterCraft models designed for both size-restricted lakes and yacht-certified vessels built to handle the rougher waters of Lake of the Ozarks.

“We know the boating community in the Ozarks is incredibly strong, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce MasterCraft to both new and loyal customers through our partnership with Performance Marine Watersports,” said Greg Miller, VP of global sales at MasterCraft. “At MasterCraft, delivering an exceptional ownership experience is a top priority. With Performance Marine Watersports being a family-owned and operated dealership, we’re confident their personalized, high-quality service will align perfectly with the standards our customers expect and deserve.”

Located directly across from the lake, Performance Marine Watersports delivers white-glove service with every boat purchase and offers convenient on-water demos.

“It’s been a long-time goal of ours to partner with a legacy brand like MasterCraft, and we’re thrilled to now offer our community the opportunity to experience their exceptional lineup firsthand,” said Grant Norton, sales manager of Performance Marine Watersports. “We’re excited to grow the MasterCraft family here at Lake of the Ozarks and look forward to hosting more events and owner reunions in the seasons ahead.”