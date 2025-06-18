Machinio System launches digital platform for dealers and marinas

Machinio System, a provider of end-to-end website and CRM solutions for equipment dealers, has entered the boating and marine industry with the launch of MS Marine.

MS Marine’s offering includes personalized websites and a fully integrated CRM tailored to the needs of dealerships and marinas. The software allows marine businesses to manage their customer-facing websites and internal operations, including inventory, leads, integrations, marketing activities, and analytics, all from a centralized platform.

“We’re excited to officially bring Machinio System to the marine industry,” said Laura Pereira, senior director of operations at Machinio. “These businesses are ready for modern tools that help them generate leads, close sales faster, and better serve their customers with seamless operations. The enthusiasm and results we’ve seen from early clients shows a strong appetite for digital transformation and independence in this space.”

“We’re excited about the added features like invoicing and quoting tools, all of which will streamline our operations,” said Island Yacht Management & Sales of New York. “The level of detail, communication, and support from this team has been outstanding, and we’re looking forward to what’s ahead.”

“Our favorite feature is the ability to add inventory in bulk,” said Clark Marine, located in Maine. “[We] can add multiple boats at a time, and it’s been life-changing. We’re really excited about the CRM; we didn’t have any of this with our previous provider.”