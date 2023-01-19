Minneapolis Boat Show kicks off, Innovation Awards announced

The Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show runs through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The exhibit hall showcases 600 new boats. At the show, NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) announced the winners of the 2023 Minneapolis Innovation Awards, recognizing groundbreaking new consumer marine products in the following categories: fishing boats, pontoon boats, and furnishings. This year’s program honored four Innovation Award winners – one in the fishing boat category, two in the pontoon category, and one in the furnishings category.

“The marine products honored with this year’s Innovation Awards were developed by companies dedicated to advancing the recreational boating industry,” noted Show Manager Darren Envall. “We’re excited to showcase these innovations and the dozens of other new marine products at the 2023 Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, providing attendees a boating hub to see and shop the best in boating.”

In the fishing boat category, Lund Boats received the Innovation Award for the Veer X13.

“Bringing in an entirely new concept of boat with next generation technologies and an entry-level price point, the Veer X13 offers the joy of getting on the water to a whole new generation of boaters and offers access to waters never before explored by a motorized boat,” said judge, Adam Quandt.

In the pontoon boat category, BRP Inc. was honored with the Innovation Award for the Manitou Explore, and Premier Marine received the Innovation Award for the 230 Sunsation Angler.

“The combination of the low profile Rotax 150S outboard and Max Deck design unlocks 38 square feet of aft deck space and eliminates the visual intrusion of the outboard motor. Exterior panels formed of powder coated aluminum supported by a composite inner structure offer a distinctive and handsome profile, and also integrate exterior lighting. The result is a pontoon that breaks new ground for both function and style,” Charles Plueddeman said about the Manitou Explore.

“Designed to open access to the water for anglers, the Open Water Panels fold away for a layout all boaters will appreciate. Combine the panels with a unique stern fishing station and you have a truly great fishing setup,” noted Brady Kay about the 230 Sunsation Angler.

In the furnishings category, Barletta Boats received the Innovation Award for the Meridian Lounge.

“As the popularity of multi-function rear lounges continues to grow, Barletta discovered a unique way to give you the same versatility but in a center walkthrough design,” said Kay.

