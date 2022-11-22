NMMA seeks nominations for 2023 Freedman Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award. Recipients of the NMMA's Freedman Award are individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity and personal motivation.

The following are categories for consideration:

Marine aftermarket or OEM manufacturer

Marine representative

Member of marine-focused media

Boat dealer

Marine distributor

Marine trade association staff person

To nominate an individual, please click here to submit the official nomination form by the December 30, 2022 deadline.