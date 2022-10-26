Brunswick launches social media for boating

Brunswick Corporation has announced the launch of the Ripl Hub, a new digital platform for Brunswick’s Ripl community to connect with each other directly. Ripl Hub’s capabilities gives its 4,500 members the opportunity to connect, leverage the community’s knowledge about boating, and access to an array of content curated exclusively for the Ripl community.

“We are passionate about making real-time connections with our consumers and creating a space for all boaters to participate. It’s been incredibly rewarding to cultivate a community where new and experienced boaters can connect, learn, offer invaluable insights, and share stories from their time on the water,” said Lauren Beckstedt, Chief Marketing Officer, Brunswick Corporation.

The Ripl Hub adds the connection element to Ripl’s current library of activities. Community Chats, or forums, facilitate user-led discussions in three categories: Boating Advice, for asking questions and sharing tips; Boating Lifestyle, for reading and sharing stories about on-water experiences; and Product Chat, for asking questions about specific marine products.

The Ripl Community also features a variety of value-add resources for members, including: