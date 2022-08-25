Brunswick partners with Global Icons

Brunswick Corporation has now partnered with Global Icons, a brand licensing agency. Through this partnership, Global Icons and Brunswick will collaborate to extend the reach of Brunswick’s portfolio of leading brands into additional strategic licensing programs for their current and future consumers.

Brunswick’s portfolio of brands includes Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Lund and Mercury Marine, among others. Global Icons will participate in strategic licensing programs that may include casual and technical apparel and accessories, sporting goods, toys, digital, experiential categories along with marketing collaborations for many of Brunswick’s brands.

“We believe there are untapped opportunities to deliver licensing innovation to the recreational marine industry through our partnership with Brunswick and their world-class brands,” says Bill McClinton, President of Global Icons.