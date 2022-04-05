Industry readies for Marine Service Technician Week

To bring awareness and recognition to the hard-working professionals who keep boats safe, reliable and enjoyable, the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has designated the last week in April as “International Marine Service Technician Week.” From April 24­–30, ABYC will publish ABYC Certified Technician profiles and feature social media contests with prizes. Marine businesses, associations, and boaters are encouraged to participate by celebrating and highlighting their marine technicians.

ABYC is asking business owners to send an email to marketing@abycinc.org with a story about their best tech and ABYC will select five winners to receive $100 VISA gift cards. The winners will be highlighted on ABYC's social media accounts and website.

“As its spring commissioning time for most of the northern parts of the U.S. and people are excited about getting on the water, it’s a great time to honor marine service technicians,” said David Broadbent ABYC education director. “By designating an entire week to the dedicated professionals in this field, we have the luxury of really drawing attention to this fulfilling career path.”

According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), annual sales grew by 14% in 2020, with some states like Florida up 28% from 2019. With more boats, comes a greater need for skilled maintenance and repair technicians.

“A boat that receives high-quality and timely maintenance, keeps our customer on the water, significantly less frustrated, and potentially involved with boating for a lot longer,” said Broadbent. “We all owe a big thanks to ABYC Certified Technicians and others who excel at their job and work on their continuing education to keep current with the industry’s newest trends and technologies.”

Visit www.abycinc.org/thankyoutechs for ideas on how businesses and individuals can celebrate and thank technicians.