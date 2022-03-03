OneWater acquires Denison Yachting

OneWater Marine Inc. announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Denison Yachting, which will expand the Company’s presence into the superyacht category and ancillary yacht service offerings, in addition to yacht brokerage and new boat sales. The transaction is expected to close in the Company’s fiscal third quarter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob Denison and his team into the OneWater family, which expands and strengthens our presence in the superyacht and yacht categories,” said Austin Singleton, chief executive officer for OneWater. “As we move through the second fiscal quarter, we continue to capitalize on record demand and a growing backlog. Orders at the Miami Boat show were off the charts for both OneWater and Denison, which underscore our combined position as the premier marine retailer of choice from superyachts and yachts to traditional boat sales, parts and service. We look forward to enhancing our leadership position in the market in the coming years.”

Bob Denison, president of Denison Yachting said, “Strong consumer demand continues to fuel our growth and strengthens our position as industry leaders throughout the United States, Europe and the Mediterranean. Denison’s team of experienced yacht brokers is unparalleled in the world of yachting. Their commitment to take incredible care of clients will be accelerated thanks to OneWater’s tools, resources and support. We are excited to be joining the OneWater family and we look forward to what our shared future holds.”

With 70-plus years of yachting history and expertise, Denison has proudly served for three generations as a leader in the yachting industry. Denison generated sales in excess of $80 million in calendar year 2021 and was ranked No. 1 in superyacht worldwide sales based on data provided by Boat International. Denison is an authorized dealer for a number of prestigious brands including Bertram, Beneteau Sailing Yachts, Beneteau Express GT’s, Swift Trawlers, Monte Carlo Yachts, Numarine, Alpha Marine and Excess Catamarans.