Harman launches marine group

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer, professional, and enterprise markets, announced it has launched a new group of their OEM Special Markets business to directly focus attention on its existing marine brands, Infinity and JBL, as well as to launch Harman Kardon into the marine market – Harman Kardon Marine.

HARMAN's brands have been introducing innovations in audio for more than 65 years, and the company continues to further develop new ways of enriching the audio/visual experience. From professional audio systems and surround sound systems for the home, to in-car audio, headphones, and portable speakers HARMAN delivers premium audio experiences. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems.

Bringing this innovation and quality to the water, HARMAN says it will deliver an immersive audio experience built to withstand the challenges of the harsh marine environment. Tuned to each vessel, Harman Kardon marine systems will give boat builders the opportunity to offer the next level of audio performance by integrating the highest audio standards into its products. In addition, the ability to offer Infinity and JBL both to OEM boat builders as well as the aftermarket customer allows Harman to offer premium audio to a wide variety of marine markets.

Infinity’s advanced technologies take sound seriously, building speakers and amplifiers that challenge and advance the marine audio industry.

JBL brand systems give boaters an option to select the components that are right for their own vessel and style. JBL speakers are fully marinized and engineered to withstand sun, salt, sea spray and wash downs. They feature sealed motor structure, UV-resistant one-piece cast-polymer baskets, a sealed magnet and rubber surrounds. The polypropylene cone and balanced dome tweeter provide great bass, smooth highs, and lots of output to ensure every note can be heard loud and clear.

“We are proud to take what we’ve learned in our award-winning automotive, home and consumer electronics audio products and offer that same incredible level of quality and technology to the marine market,” said Kent Jopling, Global Senior Manager Special Markets Marine and Powersports at HARMAN International. “Our three brands, Harman Kardon, Infinity and JBL each have their own place in the boating ecosystem. Whether you own a runabout, cabin cruiser, fishing boat or yacht, solutions from one of Harman’s marine brands will surely please discerning owners and audiophiles alike.”

For more information on Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL or their full lines of marine audio products, please visit www.harman.com