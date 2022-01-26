MMG acquires Coles Point Marina

Monument Marine Group (MMG), a Baltimore-based investment firm focused on opportunities within the marine industry, acquired Coles Point Marina, to further expand their marine management footprint.

MMG said it will invest significantly into the asset, enhancing the existing amenities while adding new experiential offerings and lodging options. MMG has chosen Oasis Marinas to manage the operations at Coles Point Marina and RV Resort, in Hague, Virginia. The Oasis team is familiar with the property, after having managed the property prior to MMG ownership. Coles Point is a significant addition back to the portfolio, with its numerous resort amenities and campground complex, allowing Oasis to bring its exceptional service and hospitality to the RV space.

“Coles Point is a perfect addition to our rapidly growing portfolio, bolstered by its Chesapeake location and expansive grounds. We look forward to the future of the property as we initiate capital plans to provide a best-in-class experience for current and new customers," MMG said in a press release.

Situated on the Potomac River, just two hours south of Washington, D.C., Coles Point is a favorite destination among boaters, outdoorsmen, and travelers alike. The facility is nestled among 388 acres and features 145 slips both fixed and floating docks, accommodating vessels up to 70-feet in length, and 118 RV pads. Coles Point Marina and RV Resort has a fuel dock, swimming pool, private beach, boat ramp, on-site restaurant, tiki bar, and health club. Guests will also be able to access the property’s laundry and shower facilities, snack shop, boater’s lounge, bait and tackle and boat service options. Meanwhile, the RV campground offers guests annual cottages to rent.

“We are thrilled to be running the operational management of this amazing property that has been a staple within the boater and camping community. Alongside Monument’s investment and stewardship, we look forward to delivering a remarkable experience,” said Oasis Marinas founder and CEO, Dan Cowens.