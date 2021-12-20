ePropulsion sees sales and dealer growth

Electric outboard propulsion company ePropulsion says it has grown its U.S. dealer network by 60% in 2021. The company said in a press release this has resulted in a year-over-year sales increase for all ePropulsion motors of over 200% with sales of the Spirit series quadrupling.

“We are thrilled by the increased interest in our motors both by consumers and OEMs,” said Danny Tao, co-founder and CEO of ePropulsion. “With the injection of recently acquired funding and a number of new products we have in development to be released in the coming years, we are confident that our growth will continue throughout next year."

“This was a banner year for ePropulsion,” said Chris Ponnwitz, electric market manager, Mack Boring & Parts Company, ePropulsion’s distributor partner in the U.S. “We had an incredible launch of our new product line at the beginning of the year. The meetings we had, both with consumers and partners at shows like the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show were valuable and exciting. Our year-end projections put this as the best year yet for U.S. sales and to support this outstanding growth, we plan on doubling our sales and service network in 2022.”

The company says 2022 is set to be an exciting year for ePropulsion, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary. ePropulsion’s latest range of products, launched earlier this year, include the Spirit 1.0 Evo, Navy 3.0 Evo and Navy 6.0 Evo models; an evolution of its established product lines that now include hydrogeneration capabilities. In addition, ePropulsion also created a 9.9HP Pod Drive model that has proven popular with sailboats and small watercraft.