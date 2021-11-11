Navico hires new territory managers

Navico, parent company to the Lowrance, Simrad, B&G and C-MAP brands, announced the hiring of Jeff Marquard and Joe Pechie as territory managers in the Americas.

“Jeff and Joe will be great assets to our team, and we are thrilled to welcome them aboard,” said Sean Hatherley, senior vice president of sales for the Americas at Navico. “They both bring extensive experience and knowledge of the marine industry that will allow them to jump right in and provide our customers with immediate service and support. We look forward to their contributions to our ongoing success.”

Marquard brings more than 14 years of marine industry sales experience to his position at Navico where he will oversee Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana. Prior to joining Navico, he was an outside sales representative for Raymarine and FLIR Maritime where he managed dealers, distributors, and OEM accounts. Before that, he was an outside sales representative for Sherwin Williams’s commercial bottom paint division. Marquard resides in Saukville, Wisconsin where he spends most of his time on the water either competing in Star Class racing across the Great Lakes or fishing with his two children.

Pechie has more than 15 years of marine industry sales experience. In his new role, he will oversee Rhode Island, Connecticut, and eastern New York territories. Pechie previously worked as a territory manager for Jones and Company, responsible for the New England region. Prior to that, he was the director of sales for On The Water Media. He is a resident of Warwick, Rhode Island and spends his free time on the water fishing.

These two new hires are in addition to four other territory manager positions filled earlier in the year in the Gulf Coast of Florida, lower and central United States as well as southern California.