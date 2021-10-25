Harris Boats launches an all-new pontoon series

Harris Boats launched the all-new, redesigned Grand Mariner Pontoon Series in three lengths – 23’, 25’ and 27’ – offering premium features as well as multiple customization options.

“The launch of the Grand Mariner is a pivotal moment for Harris as we continue attracting and engaging the next generation of boaters," said Chris Bernauer, President, Harris Boats, in a company press release. “The redesigned Grand Mariner showcases the passion and talent of our cross-functional team of experts who have incorporated customer and dealer input to develop bold, sleek new styles and unparalleled technology to promote comfort and convenience on the water.”

The all-new Grand Mariner series features a completely redesigned helm; long, swooping lines with an optional matte accent finish; key fob control to command an all-electric tower, light display and a newly designed JL Audio sound system.

The Grand Mariner Pontoon Series is powered by 150HP – 400HP Mercury Marine outboard engines.