Honda Marine redesigns two outboards and introduces a new smart boating app

Honda Marine made some important announcements at the recent IBEX show in Tampa. They engineered a significant redesign with the Honda BF115 and BF150 outboards, and introduced an all-new model, the Honda BF140, replacing the BF135. The company also introduced HondaLink Marine, a new, integrated smartphone application that provides owners with complete, remote monitoring capability and ownership information for boats anytime from anywhere.

The Honda BF115, BF140 and BF150 high-power outboards mark the newest evolution in the company’s product line, integrating a host of class-leading features and benefits that eclipse competitive models and deliver enhanced operation, streamlined maintenance and sleek design. All three models are available in either mechanical or drive-by-wire operation and can fully interface with the new smartphone app.

“Because Honda Marine is attuned to the voice of its customer base, we analyzed every aspect of our popular, high-power outboards with an unwavering focus toward incorporating components, technology and communication innovations inspired by Honda automotive platforms,” said William Walton, Vice President, Honda Power Equipment. “The upgraded Honda BF115 and 150 and the all-new Honda BF140 enhanced outboards, combined with the new capability for marine connectivity and security provided by HondaLink Marine, deliver what the heart of the marine market wants and needs—a range of additional features and benefits that exceed expectations, giving boaters more time to enjoy the pleasure of being on the water in a powerful boat.”

Designed to utilize long-term evolution (LTE) and satellite data, HondaLink Marine provides boat owners and operators, whether onboard or on land, the ability to monitor boat and engine data, maintain navigation and safety information, and connect to a Honda dealer, via smartphone, 24/7. HondaLink Marine also is compatible with iOS and Android devices and provides boaters access to an expansive network of Honda dealers.

“Today’s consumers live in a connected world and are accustomed to conveniently monitoring and controlling their homes, cars and other aspects of their lives through their mobile devices," added Walton. “As we work to embrace the Honda Vision for 2030, one that focuses on the advancement of carbon neutrality, heightened electrification and powerful new products, HondaLink Marine also serves to help transform Honda Marine from a top manufacturer of world-class, reliable outboards to a class-leading propulsion systems provider, helping boat owners seize the future of boating.”