COX Marine appoints new CEO

Cox Marine, a manufacturer of diesel outboard engines for the global marine industry, is pleased to announce it has appointed Gavin Wesson as the new Chief Operating Officer.

Wesson has more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and engineering operations, supply chain, and overall business leadership. He has held senior leadership roles at GKN Aerospace, GE Aviation and Doncasters Group, and, most recently, COO of Civil Airframe at GKN Aerospace.

In this newly created role, according to a company press release, he will be tasked with building a supply chain capability, positioning the business for its future, and will be responsible for production, manufacturing, engineering, purchasing and logistics.

“We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Wesson as COO," said Tim Routsis, CEO of Cox Powertrain. "He has extensive experience in engineering and a strong track record as a successful leader at both small entrepreneurial businesses and large multinational matrix-based organizations. Cox Powertrain is making good progress and we will be working closely together to enhance further our processes in order to deliver on our long-term strategy.”

“I’m delighted to be joining the Cox Powertrain team as COO," stated Wesson. "Cox is a highly innovative company, with great technology and a wealth of talent. Cox is an exciting young business with big ambitions and exceptionally well placed for significant growth. I’m looking forward to being a part of the Cox success story.“