Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville celebrates National Women’s Equality Day with See the Girl

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville celebrated Women’s Equality Day by spending some time with the nonprofit organization See the Girl. See the Girl, a campaign from the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center, is designed to help girls and young women whose exposure to trauma and violence impacted their behavior. The organization works to “See the girl” for her potential and help to provide alternatives to incarceration through prevention and intervention.

“I learned about this organization about a year ago and heard the stories of what these young women have had to endure and knew I had to help,” said Lisa Almeida, co-owner of FBC Jacksonville. “I wanted to donate but also do a little more by giving these young women and those who are helping them a day to just unwind with no pressures. It was wonderful to bring them out on the water where they could just enjoy the beautiful scenery around them.”

The young women met at the Freedom Boat Club headquarters at Beach Marine in Jacksonville Beach and then headed out on the water. The boat tour took them down the Intracoastal waterway and through Palm Valley where they saw the beautiful marshlands and homes that line the water. They got a special treat when some dolphins made an appearance, playing right next to the boat. FBC also treated the girls to lunch from Up-N-Smoke at the Windward Wharf at Beach Marine.

“The Policy Center staff and the girls and young women we serve are truly grateful when our community shows up in such a tangible way,” said Stacy Ellison, director of development and communications for the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center. “Freedom Boat Club generously gave of their time with a wonderful boating experience. It was a joy to watch everyone lean back, relax, and enjoy the water. We are also so grateful for the Boat Club’s generous donation. It means so much to have those in our community show such love and support and offer such unique opportunities for girls to experience something new. The young women really enjoyed the day and our staff loved experiencing it with them!”

Freedom Boat Club is planning another event in the future with See the Girl which will include participation from FBC’s new women’s group, Freedom Boat Sisters. Freedom Boat Sisters brings women together to promote and grow boating among women both in and out of Freedom Boat Club