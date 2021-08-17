National Marine Trades Council announces new leadership appointees

The National Marine Trades Council (NMTC) announced the recent appointment of Kitty McGowan as Chair and Lori Wheeler as Vice-Chair of the organization.

Kitty McGowan, President of the U.S. Superyacht Association and industry veteran of more than 30 years, views her role as chair of the NMTC as a great way to advocate for the marine trades at the local, state, national and international levels.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to take a leadership role and build upon the important work the NMTC and our board predecessors have done over the past 40 years,” she notes. “The Council has a long tradition of bringing industry leadership together and fostering strong partnerships and communication across the national boating community and I’m proud to be able to utilize my diverse experiences to continue to advance our objectives.”

Lori Wheeler is the Vice President of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF). She has been with the association since 2014 and served as Director of Operations prior to her promotion to Vice President in 2020. She is a long-time resident of Broward County, and a strong advocate for the marine industry.

“The marine industry is a pillar of South Florida’s economy and lifestyle. The industry is exceptionally diverse and I am proud to be involved in a leadership role to help guide the industry as it continues to grow and flourish,” she said. “I look forward to my role of Vice-Chair of the NMTC where I can apply my experience to further the causes important to the Council and the national boating community.”

Each appointment is for a period of two years.