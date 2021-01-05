Boating United 2020 advocacy accomplishments

Boating United is a community of boating businesses and supporters, working together to shape policies that affect boating, angling, and outdoor recreation.

The organization stated in a press release, "We made our voices heard and had a seat at the table to advance critical issues of the year. Here are just some of our 2020 accomplishments thanks to your advocacy."

→ Helped boating businesses obtain over $100 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding in the face of the pandemic

→ Passed the Great American Outdoors Act, historic legislation that invests $9.5 billion in outdoor recreation infrastructure

→ Addressed boating infrastructure priorities in the 2020 Water Resources Development Act, including recreation-based facilities and funding for water quality issues

→ Secured two long-standing industry priorities in the U.S. Coast Guard Reauthorization Act: Mandatory wear of engine cut-off devices and granting the U.S. Coast Guard “equivalency” authority

→ Passed the DESCEND Act – a critical conservation measure to protect reef fish in the Gulf of Mexico

→ Ensured open access for fishing at Biscayne National Park through newly updated fisheries management plan

→ Secured $850 million for Great Lakes and Everglades restoration, marine sanctuaries, and outdoor recreation projects, bolstering conservation efforts and the outdoor recreation economy

→ Delivered more than $25 million in Section 301 tariff relief for the American boating industry

→ Hosted the first virtual American Boating Congress, bringing together a record-breaking 900 attendees and 17 speakers including attendance from top congressional and administration officials

→ Garnered 1,000+ signatures for petitions to advocate issues like wake sport access

"We hope you are proud of all we’ve accomplished together this year. 2021 will be bigger and better, and we look forward to another great year for our industry. " The Boating United Team