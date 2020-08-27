MRAA adds three new team members

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas has hired three new employees in Education Specialist Cecelia Pallotto, Content Manager Jerrod Kelley and Membership Manager Sherri Cuvala.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sherri, Cecelia and Jerrod to our MRAA team and to bolster all of the great resources we create and contribute to this great industry of ours,” says Matt Gruhn, MRAA President. “Education, membership and content generation are all key drivers within MRAA. We know these three individuals can help us make great strides in these areas, which, in turn, will help us build a more solid foundation and support system for our vast marine audience.”

Pallotto

Cecelia Pallotto — Education Specialist

As Education Specialist, Pallotto will facilitate online course creation, content and tools for MRAATraining.com, Dealer Week education, webinars and more. Pallotto has a Masters of Arts in Communication and is a professor of public speaking. She also gained educational and training experience as district manager for a seasonal photography set company. Pallotto finds joy in biking, gardening and being on the water with her husband and two children.

“I’m so excited to be a part of such a talented team of people who share a passion for education and customer experience,” said Pallotto. “I consider myself a lifelong learner and am so passionate about these things, so to be a part of a group whose main purpose and shared goal is exactly this is invigorating and powerful.”

Jerrod Kelley ­— Content Manager

Kelley

As MRAA Content Manager, Kelley oversees strategic and timely distribution of on-brand MRAA content and is responsible for generating and managing the creation of content across all MRAA channels. Kelley’s history as a creative content supplier has included sports journalism, magazine editorial, TV co-host and freelance writer. For the last nine years, he served as a public relations consultant for Can-Am Off-Road Vehicles (BRP, Inc.). When he’s not working, he can be found spending time with his wife and three children, fishing and both coaching and playing baseball.

“Joining the MRAA is rewarding because of the devoted group of employees that make up its heart and soul,” he said. “I’m honored and blessed to join such a well-respected team and association that excels at helping its members succeed and achieve greatness. The MRAA has many avenues of content generation, so it will be fun to create and manage strategies to share these messages with the marine industry and media.”

Sherri Cuvala — Membership Manager

Cuvala

Cuvala will manage membership recruitment and renewals for MRAA, in addition to facilitating outstanding experiences for member and non-member dealers and other retailers. Prior to joining the MRAA, Cuvala worked for nearly 30 years with the National Marine Manufacturers Association, building strong relationships through interactions with marine manufacturers, dealers and retailers. Outside of the office, Cuvala enjoys spending time with her family, two children and friends.

“I strongly believe in the benefits of the boating lifestyle, and when I saw the open position for Membership Manager at MRAA, I instinctively knew I found my new home,” said Cuvala. “I’m thrilled to be able to continue my relationship with dealers and retailers that I have previously worked with and look forward to building new relationships as well.”