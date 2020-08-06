President Trump signs Great American Outdoors Act

Recently, President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act, which is the single largest investment in America’s public lands and waters in decades. The official signing of the bill caps off years of advocacy from NMMA, the recreational boating community, and the outdoor recreation industry.

The Great American Outdoors Act addresses two long-standing priorities of the outdoor recreation community. First, it fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund – a go-to program for conserving and maximizing outdoor recreation access. Second, the bill tackles the maintenance backlog on our public lands and waters by investing in boating infrastructure like docks, ramps and parking facilities.

According to President Trump, the bill renews our national parks and protects local lands, while also serving as a jobs and infrastructure package that will create over 100,000 additional infrastructure-related jobs. Furthermore, the legislation will provide $900 million a year in permanent funding to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and will allocate $9.5 billion over 5 years to restore facilities and infrastructure in our national parks and public lands.

For more information, please contact NMMA director of federal government relations, Callie Hoyt at choyt@nmma.org.