Get On Board webinar this Wednesday

As COVID-19 continues to wear on Americans’ mental health, Discover Boating and Take Me Fishing™ launched a new public service campaign called Get On Board to raise awareness about the wellness benefits of boating and fishing. NMMA invites all members to join the Get On Board and #TheWaterIsOpen movement.

A complimentary webinar is happening this Wednesday, July 15 at 2p.m. EST for partners to learn all about the campaign and walk through the Get on Board toolkit, which includes customized resources to inspire people to get outside and on the water!

The Get On Board toolkit contains:

NEW :30 and customizable Public Service Announcement video

Social media images and videos

Press release

Local media pitch template

Key messages

This webinar will be held during ICAST Online 2020 as part of RBFF’s Presenting Sponsorship of the event. Participants do not need to be registered for ICAST to attend the webinar; anyone may attend! Register here.